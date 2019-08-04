Kate Walsh: Don't want to parent alone

hollywood

"13 Reasons Why" star Kate Walsh is open to adopting kids but she says she would like to raise them with a partner. The 51-year-old actor, who was previously married to Hollywood executive Alex Young from 2007 to 2008, told Us Weekly that in the past, she has "seriously considered" adopting kids.

"I don't want to parent alone. I want to do it with somebody else. I would probably want to go back to Encino, (California). I have seriously considered it. I was looking toward adopting, and then I didn't. I was like, 'Yeah, I just don't want to do it alone'," Walsh said.

The actor also clarified on her 2011 comments about feeling like a "loser" without children. "There were kids everywhere and I just felt like the spinster of Encino walking with my dogs. I'm like, 'Hello families. Just me, barren Kate. No, I'm fine with my dogs and cats.' I was like, 'I need to get out of here.' That's like being at the wrong party," Walsh said.

