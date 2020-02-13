Search

Kate wants to have a baby with hubby Rio Ferdinand

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 08:59 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Kate, 28, married the former Manchester United defender last year and is step-mother to his three children -- Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight

Kate and Rio Ferdinand
Former English footballer Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate Ferdinand is keen to have one addition to their family.

Kate, 28, married the former Manchester United defender last year and is step-mother to his three children—Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight—with late wife Rebecca. Now, Kate wants to have her own baby with the football star.

"I said to Rio say if we have a baby when they get to five, I'm going to be great. I know what I'm doing but that baby stage I don't know. The kids talk about having a baby all the time. I said 'Rio I've never changed a nappy, I've never had children' " Kate said on the Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

"I think [having a baby] will bring us all together, tighter, closer as a knit," she added.

