Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe join Manou the Swift

Actors Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe have been roped in as the lead voice cast of upcoming animated movie 'Manou the Swift'. The actors, who will be performing together for the first time, will be voicing the seagull parents of an adopted swift called Manou, reports Variety.

In the film, Manou attempts to emulate his seagull parents by diving into the sea and trying to catch fish, but fails. But when the seagulls and the swifts get into trouble, Manou 'fights like a hero ' the best mix of an inventive swift and courageous seagull,' according to a statement. The film, which has been directed by Christian Haas and Andrea Block, is set for a theatrical release at the end of this year.

