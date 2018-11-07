Kate, you are just as beautiful on the inside as you are out, says Verlander

other-sports

Baseball star Justin Verlander pens an emotional message for his pregnant wife Kate Upton on their first wedding anniversary

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton

Baseball star Justin Verlander was all praise for his pregnant wife Kate Upton on their first wedding anniversary. "Dear Kate, I feel like the luckiest man in the world to have married my best friend.

Every day you inspire me to want to be better. You are such a strong woman but yet still so very caring. You stand up for what you believe in. You are just as beautiful on the inside as you are out. You are the first person I want to talk to when something good, or bad happens.

You are the person I always try my best to make happy. I know that together is where we are supposed to be. You are my everything and I am so blessed to experience this crazy journey of life together with you. Happy 1 year anniversary to the best wife anyone could ever ask for," he wrote on Instagram.

