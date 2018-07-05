Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged

This will be the second marriage for McPhee after she got divorced from her first husband Nick Cokas whereas Foster will be getting married for the fifth time. McPhee confirmed the news of her engagement with Foster on twitter

Pic Courtesy/Katharine Hope McPhee Instagram account

Singer-actress and songwriter Katharine Hope McPhee got engaged to musician-producer David Walter Foster on an Italian island in Europe. Foster, 68, proposed McPhee, 34, during their vacation, reports tmz.com. The couple has been dating for a year now.

This will be the second marriage for McPhee after she got divorced from her first husband Nick Cokas whereas Foster will be getting married for the fifth time. McPhee confirmed the news of her engagement with Foster on twitter.

