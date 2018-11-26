Katherine Heigl thrilled to be 40

hollywood

Katherine Heigl celebrated her 40th birthday on November 24 and commemorated the occasion with an introspective social media post

Katherine Heigl

Actress Katherine Heigl says she is thrilled about turning 40. Heigl celebrated her 40th birthday on November 24 and commemorated the occasion with an introspective social media post. The actress shared photographs from her birthday soiree. Standing in front of huge silvery balloons of the number 40, she grinned as she posed in a sweater and jeans, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Well... I am officially 40 years old. I know you are going to think I'm full of it but the truth is... I'm pretty damn thrilled to be 40," she began her post.

A candlelit room provided a festive backdrop for the former "Grey's Anatomy" star's bash.

"For one thing, as my mother always says 'Getting older is better than the alternative'. Too true mother, too true," she wrote.

"For another thing, 40 feels to me like a certain kind of freedom. Freedom from all the self doubt, insecurities, self loathing, uncertainties and anxieties of my 20s and 30s."

Heigl further said on Instagram: "Not to say I don't still have those moments but I just feel like 40 makes me older and wiser. Steadier in my convictions. More certain of my strengths. More forgiving of my faults.

"I've spent the last five years of my 30s doing the work to evolve my mind and spirit. To move my heart towards a more profound and loving expression of my best self. I've read, studied, explored and practiced ways to expand my understanding of myself and the world around me.

"I've clarified my deepest desires and found that all I really crave is well being. For myself and those I love."

