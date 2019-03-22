Katherine Heigl to star in sitcom pilot Our House

hollywood

Actress Katherine Heigl has been cast as the female lead in the comedy pilot Our House. The show centres around a devoted mom and dad, who are committed to raising their children with the love and support the mom never got as a child, but discover how difficult that is with her insane parents and siblings back in the picture, reports variety.com.

Heigl will play Bridget, who tries her best to be a laid-back, progressive parent like her therapist husband, Shawn (played by actor Malcolm Barrett), but often finds herself reverting to the old school style of her parents.

Now that she's moved back into her childhood home, surrounded by her parents and crazy siblings, finding a balance between these wildly different parenting styles becomes increasingly difficult for her.

The show marks Heigl's first foray into broadcast comedy, and she will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Her previous TV credits include her Emmy-winning role as Dr. Izzie Stevens on "Grey's Anatomy" as well as starring as Samantha Wheeler in the final season of "Suits". Her film credits include, "Knocked Up", "27 Dresses " and "The Ugly Truth."

