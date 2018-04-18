Kathua case: Delhi HC slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on media houses for revealing victim's identity

An Indian demonstrator holds a placard during a silent protest 'Not In My Name' in support of rape victims following high profile cases in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh states, in New Delhi on April 15, 2018. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday slapped a fine of Rs. 10 lakhs on each media house who revealed the identity of the Kathua rape-case victim. The court has decided to transfer the collected amount to Jammu and Kashmir victim's compensation fund.

The court further warned that anyone disclosing rape victim's identity can be imprisoned for six-month.

The next date of hearing, in this case, is slated for April 25.

Earlier on April 13, the High Court issued a notice to various media houses for disclosing the identity of an eight-year-old girl who was gang-raped and killed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court also prohibited the media from revealing any further identity of the victim.

The alleged gangrape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim community, took place in January. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

