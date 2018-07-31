Kathua gangrape case: 8-year-old was overdosed with cocktail of sedatives

The charge sheet filed in the Pathankot sessions court sums up the investigation of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch team and also gives details of the analyses of calls and bank accounts that led it to the eight accused

Sanji Ram (R) and other accused in the Kathua case. File Pic

The eight-year-old girl from Kathua, who was gang-raped and killed, was overdosed with a cocktail of sedatives through her captivity, "rendering her incapacitated" to resist sexual assault and murder, states the supplementary charge sheet filed by Jammu and Kashmir's Crime Branch yesterday.

The charge sheet lists in chilling detail the sedatives, including cannabis, forcefully given to the child, who was abducted on January 10. She was given 'mannar' (believed to be local cannabis) as well as Epitril 0.5 mg on an empty stomach, it says. "...The signs and symptoms of an overdose may include drowsiness...slow reflexes, slowed or stopped breathing, coma and death," according to the medical expert's report submitted along with the charge sheet.

