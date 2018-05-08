Kathua gangrape: Supreme Court transfers case to Pathankot
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed that the trial should be held in-camera, be fast-tracked and conducted on a day-to-day basis to avoid any delay
Jammu West Assembly Movement members demand a CBI probe into the case. Pic/PTI
The Supreme Court on Monday vacated the stay on trial of the Kathua gangrape and murder case and transferred it outside Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed that the trial should be held in-camera, be fast-tracked and conducted on a day-to-day basis to avoid any delay. The top court also said the trial would be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, which is applicable in Jammu and Kashmir.
The apex court said the trial must be fair to the victim's family as well as the accused. It also ordered continuation of security to the family members of the victim, family friends and lawyer representing them and directed translation of statements and records of the case from Urdu to English.
"The security provided to the juvenile accused will continue," a bench, which also comprised Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, said and posted the matter for further hearing in July when the apex court reopens after the summer vacation. The bench made it clear that Monday's hearing was confined to the issue of shifting the trial of the case out of J&K.
'I have full faith in the government'
The father of an eight-year-old girl who was gangraped and killed in J&K's Kathua district welcomed the Supreme Court decision to transfer the case to Pathankot and said he has full faith in the judiciary. The grieving father also said he has full faith in the government.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
2002 hit-and-run case: Supreme Court issues notice to Salman Khan