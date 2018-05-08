Kathua gangrape: Supreme Court transfers case to Pathankot

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed that the trial should be held in-camera, be fast-tracked and conducted on a day-to-day basis to avoid any delay



Jammu West Assembly Movement members demand a CBI probe into the case. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday vacated the stay on trial of the Kathua gangrape and murder case and transferred it outside Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed that the trial should be held in-camera, be fast-tracked and conducted on a day-to-day basis to avoid any delay. The top court also said the trial would be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, which is applicable in Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court said the trial must be fair to the victim's family as well as the accused. It also ordered continuation of security to the family members of the victim, family friends and lawyer representing them and directed translation of statements and records of the case from Urdu to English.

"The security provided to the juvenile accused will continue," a bench, which also comprised Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, said and posted the matter for further hearing in July when the apex court reopens after the summer vacation. The bench made it clear that Monday's hearing was confined to the issue of shifting the trial of the case out of J&K.