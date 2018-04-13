Kathua rape and murder case: Richa Chadha gets trolled for speaking on the issue, hits back

Richa Chadha took to her Twitter account to speak about the Kathua rape and murder case of a minor girl. Instead, she got trolled. However, the actress gave him a befitting reply



Richa Chadha

The nation is fuming with anger with the gruesome act towards an eight-year-old girl, where she was brutally raped by six men, held captive, sedated, raped again and then bludgeoned to death. Many Bollywood celebrities have reacted and demanded justice for the minor girl.

Actress Richa Chadha, known for her blunt attitude, took a dig at the government on this matter. She wrote, "Dear govt,plz change #BetiBachao to #BetiHumHiSeBachao. Your MLAs are making a mockery of your slogan. A victims father is killed in jail? Don't claim to be #Hindu. You don't view women as Goddess forms, so end this hypocrisy NOW! #JusticeForAshifa #VarnikaKundu (sic)."

However, this did not go down well with a user and he demeaned the actress in his post.

à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤¦ à¤Âà¤¡à¥Âà¤¢à¥Â à¤Âà¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤¹à¤° à¤«à¤¿à¤²à¥Âà¤® à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤¦à¤¿à¤Âà¤¤à¥Â à¤¹à¥Â à¤µà¥Â à¤Âà¤°à¤¿à¤¤à¥Âà¤° à¤Âà¤¾ à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¾à¤Âà¤Â à¤°à¤¹à¥Â à¤¹à¥Â — Rampat Haramai (@HaramaiRampat) April 10, 2018

Well, knowing the Bholi Punjaban, she wouldn't keep quiet and gave a befitting reply to the troll. The Fukrey actress did an extensive research on that user's profile and found out that he posts adult content on his Twitter handle.

She shut the troll by saying, "#YoTrollSoSanskari he is lecturing me on Chaddis and be posting legit porn. This one REALLY cracked me up (sic)."

#YoTrollSoSanskari he be lecturing me on Chaddis and be posting legit porn. This one REALLY cracked me up. ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/AJBrQ9AGon — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

The abduction, rape, and killing of the Bakherwal girl was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, reveals the 15-page charge sheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Monday.

It lists Sanji Ram, the caretaker of the Devisthan, a small temple, in Rassana village in Kathua, as the main conspirator. He was allegedly joined by special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, friend Parvesh Kumar, Ram's nephew, a juvenile, and his son Vishal Jangotra.

Also Read: Kathua Rape And Murder Case: How The Gruesome Sexual Crime Against The 8-Yr-Old Was Committed

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates