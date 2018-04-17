Kathua rape and murder case: Victim's family to get Rs 2 lakh assistance from J&K LSA

The patron-in-chief of the J&K LSA, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, who is also the organisation's executive chairman has approved a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to be granted to the legal heirs of the victim in Kathua rape case

The family of the victim in the Kathua rape and murder case will get a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority (LSA).

The patron-in-chief of the J&K LSA, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, who is also the organisation's executive chairman has approved a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to be granted to the legal heirs of the victim in Kathua rape case, an official spokesperson said.

The body of a girl, from the Bakerwal community, was recovered from a forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses. On January 23, the government had handed over the case to the crime branch of the state police which formed a Special Investigation Team and arrested eight people in connection with the case.

The trial in the case began on Monday.

Meanwhile, in another case of Reasi district, compensation, as recommended by the chairman of the District Legal Services Authority to the tune of Rs 3 lakh, was also approved, the spokesperson said.

