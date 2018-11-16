Kathua rape and murder: Victim's family removes lawyer Deepika Rajawat
The victim's father, who was produced before the judge by advocate Mubeen Farooky, said he was withdrawing the agreement given in favour of Deepika Rajawat as she seldom appeared during the hearings
The family of the eight-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Kathua has removed lawyer Deepika Rajawat as their advocate on record, saying she seldom appeared for hearings in the case, officials informed on Thursday.
The family moved the plea before the court of district and sessions judge, which is hearing the case on a daily basis following directions from the SC. The court has issued notice to Rajawat, asking her to respond to the plea moved by her clients by November 20.
The victim's father, who was produced before the judge by advocate Mubeen Farooky, said he was withdrawing the agreement given in favour of Rajawat as she seldom appeared during the hearings.
