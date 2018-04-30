Kathua rape case: People protest in Jammu, demand CBI inquiry

Kathua rape case protest was led by prominent citizens, including Roshan Sharma, Rameshwar Kumar, Rampal, Subash Chander and Rakesh Dogra



The villagers from Budhi, Barnoti, Nanan, Pandhrad and Thanoon on Sunday staged a protest at Budhi village, in support of their demand of CBI inquiry in the Kathua rape and murder case. The protest was led by prominent citizens, including Roshan Sharma, Rameshwar Kumar, Rampal, Subash Chander and Rakesh Dogra.

One of the protestors, Roshan Sharma asked the Chief Minister to respect the sentiments of the people of Jammu who have come on the roads to protest. He also demanded to put the real culprits behind the bars at the earliest. Members of the transgender community also staged a protest in Kolkata on April 22 against the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents, which resulted in a national outrage.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, an eight-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January. The Supreme Court on Friday stayed till May 7 the trial of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case before the Sessions judge.

