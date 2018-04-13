Kathua rape murder: Mehbooba Mufti promises justice for murdered 8-year-old

The rape-and-murder of the nomadic Muslim Bakerwal community girl has created a controversy after lawyers in Jammu called for a shutdown on Wednesday, demanding the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)



Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti yesterday said her government will not allow law to be obstructed and justice will be delivered in the rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old Bakerwal girl in Kathua district.

The rape-and-murder of the nomadic Muslim Bakerwal community girl has created a controversy after lawyers in Jammu called for a shutdown on Wednesday, demanding the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "The Law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track and justice will be delivered," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

Can't go unpunished

Rahul Gandhi, Congress president

'How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child.'

Sania Mirza,Tennis star

'Is this really the kind of country we want to be known as to the world today? If we can't stand up now for this 8-year-old girl... then we don't stand for anything in this world...Not even humanity.

Farhan Akhtar, actor-filmmaker

'Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8-year-old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don't feel her terror, you arenot human.'

Vir Das, actor-comic

'Dear politicians, I'd like to see every one of you miserable scum and your army of slimy sycophants put your parties and your bullsh*t aside and do something to make sure that no child ever has to face what this girl did. But you won't. Because you don't deserve this country.'

Sonam Kapoor, Actor

'Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country.'

