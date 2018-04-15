Kathua rape victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat: I may get raped, I can be killed

"Today, I don't know, I am not in my senses. I can be raped, I can be killed and maybe they won't allow me to practice in court. They (have) isolated me, I don't know how I can survive," Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat told

Kathua rape victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat on Sunday revealed that she is now in fear as she may get raped or murdered, as she has been called as anti-Hindu and socially boycotted.

"Today, I don't know, I am not in my senses. I can be raped, I can be killed and maybe they won't allow me to practice in court. They (have) isolated me, I don't know how I can survive," Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat told ANI.

Further, Deepika said she would be approaching the Supreme Court to demand security for herself and her family.

"I will tell this to the Supreme Court. I am feeling bad and it's really unfortunate. You can well imagine my plight. But, I will stand for justice and we would seek justice for the eight-year-old girl," she concluded.

Earlier today, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said a panel has been formed to probe the actions of Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association lawyers, who had stopped police from filing a charge sheet in the Kathua rape and murder case.

In connection with the case, two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed: one against eight people for allegedly being involved in the crime and another has been filed against a group of lawyers which had allegedly stopped the police from filing charge sheet against the eight accused.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers leaders, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, have also resigned following accusations of attending a rally in support of the miscreants responsible for the crime.

The alleged gangrape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim community, took place in the Kathua district in January. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

The charge sheet has revealed gory details about the crime and this has led to a public outcry in various parts of the country.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI