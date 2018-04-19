Kathua rerun: 6-year-old raped in UP's Siddharthnagar

The accused lured the girl into the fields and raped her. She was found lying unconscious out of the village

Siddharthnagar: After the gruesome Kathua and Unnao cases shook the nation, another rape case came to the fore on Thursday involving a six-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar. A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a villager in Siddharthnagar area when she stepped out of her house to watch a 'Baraat' procession.

The accused lured the girl into the fields and raped her. She was found lying unconscious out of the village. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, police has arrested the culprit who executed the act. This comes amid an outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, that have taken the country by a storm.

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped, tortured, drugged, and murdered by eight men in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in January this year.

The details of the rape-murder revealed by the charge sheet have triggered public and political outrage in various parts of the country, as many are calling for speedy justice in the case.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged rape of 18-year-old-girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

The victim's family had also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same. Later, victim's father died in the police custody.

