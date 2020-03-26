Search

Kathy Griffin reveals why she couldn't be tested for Coronavirus despite showing symptoms

Updated: Mar 26, 2020, 19:54 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Kathy Griffin reveals why she couldn't be tested for Coronavirus despite showing symptoms. Writes a post on Instagram!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kathy Griffin
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kathy Griffin

Comic Kathy Griffin has been hospitalised with what she fears is coronavirus but she can't get tested.

The comedian turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared from a hospital bed that she had been transported to a COVID19 isolation ward while blasting US President Donald Trump's claims that America is leading the world in coronavirus testing, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"He's lying," she wrote beneath Trump's tweet.

She added: "I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn't test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST."

Have a look right here:

It has been a tough month for Griffin, who announced on March 17 that she had lost her mother after a long battle with dementia.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK