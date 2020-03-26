Kathy Griffin reveals why she couldn't be tested for Coronavirus despite showing symptoms
Kathy Griffin reveals why she couldn't be tested for Coronavirus despite showing symptoms. Writes a post on Instagram!
Comic Kathy Griffin has been hospitalised with what she fears is coronavirus but she can't get tested.
The comedian turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared from a hospital bed that she had been transported to a COVID19 isolation ward while blasting US President Donald Trump's claims that America is leading the world in coronavirus testing, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"He's lying," she wrote beneath Trump's tweet.
She added: "I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn't test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST."
Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
âÂªHe’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST âÂ¬
It has been a tough month for Griffin, who announced on March 17 that she had lost her mother after a long battle with dementia.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe