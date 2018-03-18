Kathy Griffin wins legal battle with neighbour

The dispute was over noise complaints made by Kathy Griffin and her boyfriend Randy Bick



Kathy Griffin. Pic courtesy/Kathy's Instagram account

Comedienne and actress Kathy Griffin's legal battle with a neighbour is losing steam after a judge refused to grant him a restraining order. A judge denied a request for a restraining order by KB Home honcho Jeffrey Mezger, who wanted an order prohibiting Griffin from running audio on her security cameras, reports tmz.com.

Griffin had caught Mezger on audio screaming epithets at her in the past. Griffin also had her restraining order dismissed by the judge a few weeks ago. The original dispute was over noise complaints made by Griffin and her boyfriend Randy Bick.

