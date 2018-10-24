Katie Holmes to star in The Boy 2

hollywood

Katie Holmes has joined the cast of the sequel to the horror hit The Boy

Actor Katie Holmes has joined the cast of the sequel to the horror hit "The Boy". The 2016 original, directed by William Brent Bell, featured Lauren Cohan and Rupert Evans in the lead. The story follows a new family moving into an estate, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily lifelike doll he calls Brahms.

Bell, who is currently shooting for Rupert Friend-starrer "Separation", will return for the follow-up alongside screenwriter Stacey Menear, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Holmes, 39, will play Liza in the sequel.

Principal photography for the film will start in Victoria, British Columbia, in January next year. The project will be produced by Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi and Eric Reid, Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.

