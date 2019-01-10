Katie Price admits she drove while banned

hollywood

Pic Courtesy/ Katie Price Instagram Account

Singer Katie Price on Wednesday pleaded guilty to driving while she was disqualified. Price appeared in the Crawley Magistrates Court and admitted to driving without third-party insurance, reported mirror.co.uk.

The magistrate said she wouldn't be allowed to drive until April 8, and must also pay a total of 1,295 pounds in fines, costs and a surcharge. She will also have to apply to have her driver's licence returned, without which she won't be legally allowed to drive.

The "I Got You" hitmaker was banned from the roads after police found her driving at 60 mph near her West Sussex home - 10 mph above the legal limit in February 2018.

