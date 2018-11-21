Katie Price asks Dwight Yorke to pay Rs 4.58 crore towards child support

Nov 21, 2018, 08:59 IST | A Correspondent

She thinks it's about time he chipped in and is asking for Â£500,000, even though she says she's owed way more than that," a source told British tabloid, The Sun

Katie Price with son Harvey

A few days after Katie Price urged former Manchester United footballer boyfriend Dwight Yorke to be a part of their special son Harvey's life once again, she has now asked him to shell out £500,000 (approx Rs 4.58 crore) to make up for missing child support payments over many years.

"Katie's in a dire financial situation and she thinks Dwight owes her thousands of pounds. She's been telling friends that by raising Harvey alone, she's spent millions on him – but half of that should have come from Dwight. She thinks it's about time he chipped in and is asking for £500,000, even though she says she's owed way more than that," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

Dwight Yorke
Dwight Yorke

