Katie Price charged with drunken driving

Katie Price has been charged with drunken driving after crashing her car in London following a five-day bender on October 10

Singer Katie Price has been charged with drunken driving after crashing her car in London following a five-day bender on October 10. According to Metropolitan Police, Price has to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on January 7, reports thesun.co.uk.

"Police in Greenwich have charged a woman with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. Katie Price, 40, of Worthing Road, Horsham, Surrey was charged by postal requisition on Monday, December 10. She is to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 7. "The charge relates to an arrest for drink drive on Wednesday, 10 October in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich," the police spokeswoman added.

It comes amid a traumatic six months for the star, who has battled issues in her personal life lately which involved her stint in rehab for post-traumatic stress disorder.

