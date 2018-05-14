Katie Price dumps third husband, apparently dating Irish footballer Shane Duffy

British TV star Katie finds new love in Ireland footballer Shane after dumping third husband Kieran Hayler



Katie Price

After reportedly dumping her third husband Kieran Hayler, British television star Katie Price has now shifted her attention to football. Price, who has been managing teams for charity celeb football matches recently, is romantically linked to Irish footballer Shane Duffy.

According to British tabloid, The Daily Mirror, Price was livid after finding out that Hayler was cheating on her yet again. Despite announcing their marriage was over, he continued to live with the former glamour model, 39, and their five children. However, Price is now done with Hayler and has been spending time with the Brighton defender, 26. Her car was spotted outside Duffy's driveway yesterday a day after her husband accused her of spending the night with him.



Kieran Hayler and Shane Duffy

"Katie and Kieran have had plenty of trials, but it's finally over. They've both accepted it and are ending the marriage," a source said. The source added that Hayler is convinced Price has already started dating 'other people', and that she's even been staying out overnight. "Kieran suspects Katie is close to Shane, but he is still not sure," the source added.

