Katie Price: I was being absolutely crucified for how I looked

Katie Price

TV personality and former glamour model Katie Price says her children were scared by her "puffy alien" like appearance after her recent facelift went wrong. Exclusive photographs of the mother of five by The Sun had shown how she Price was left covered in bloodied bandages with drainage tubes hanging out of her head after undergoing an operation to fix a botched procedure. Now Price has told OK! magazine about how her children had reacted when she took off the bandages and revealed her puffy face underneath, reports thesun.co.uk.

She said: "Princess and Junior were scared when I removed the bandages – I looked like a puffy alien! Everyone was like: 'What have you done to your face?' I absolutely hated it and it was getting worse and worse. "I was being absolutely crucified for how I looked and I'm not surprised – I looked dreadful." The 39-year-old had the operation after claiming a surgeon "f***ed up" her face.

Price said she made the decision about the operation without researching the procedure well, but chose to go for it after feeling "ugly and insecure". It follows her split from cheating husband Kieran Hayler, who allegedly had an affair with their children' nanny.

