England star Harry Kane's pregnant fiancee Katie's baby shower is a cheer camp

Harry Kane with fiancee Katie

England fooball captain Harry Kane's pregnant fiancee Katie Goodland turned her recent baby shower into an event to cheer her striker beau. Kane, 24, scored a hat-trick in England's 6-1 win over Panama recently, to help the Three Lions book a place in the World Cup knockout stages. Goodland made a huge tent in the garden with a TV screen in it, where she and her friends enjoyed the England match.



Harry Kane's daughter Ivy

She posted these pictures (right) on Instagram recently. Goodland, who is expecting her second baby soon, decided to stay back at home in London with their daughter Ivy rather than travel to Russia, so that Kane could concentrate on the World Cup. She captioned this cake picture (above), "Cutest weekend for my baby shower. Thanks to @hannahfullilove for Ivy's baby sister shower #gamesPJs&films."

