Katrina, Anushka, Malaika, Manish and other celebs wish Karan Johar on birthday

Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for filmmaker Karan Johar. So much so, that the hashtag HappyBirthdayKaranJohar is trending on top on Twitter



Karan Johar posted this photo on his Instagram account before celebrating his birthday party

On the occasion of Bollywood's most-sought-after filmmaker, Karan Johar's 46th birthday on Friday, May 25, he is being showered with heartwarming birthday wishes. The director-producer is not in the country and is celebrating this joyous day in New York. Karan has a huge popularity owing to his multi-faceted personality and is one of the most adored persons in the film industry.

Personalities from various quarters have poured in their wishes for Karan Johar. Be it his renowned designer friend Manish Malhotra, or stars like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor and the list continues..., have wished him in their own unique style.

Katrina in an adorable way wrote, "Happy birthday @karanjohar ...U always have time for people, and have so much love, care and compassion for everyone. May all the love and happiness u give around, return to u this year (sic)."



Anushka's wish was a hilarious one. Here is what she wrote, "May your pout grow stronger, sassier and snazzier with each year ! Happy happiest to you (sic)."



Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar have been best of friends ever since the latter started his career in the glamour world. They have stood beside each other through thick and thin, and continue to do so.

His new student, Ananya Panday and director Punit Malhotra have also wished the 'Boss Man' and 'Principal of the Year'.

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has also wished the star by posting a photo on her Instagram story.

Another quirky wish from Maheep Kapoor.

