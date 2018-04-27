Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar excited about Karishma Kohli's directorial debut

The Reunion stars Sapna Pabbi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Anuj Sachdev, and Veer Rajwant Singh in the principal roles



Katrina Kaif

The most talked about trailer The Zoom Studio's first original show, The Reunion...Jab They Met Again finds an appeal with the Bollywood fraternity too. Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar are excited to watch Karishma Kohli's directorial debut The Reunion.

Having bonded over Ek Tha Tiger where they worked closely on the sets, the two ladies share a strong fondness for each other. The actress took to Instagram to share her support for Karishma Kohli, ahead of her directorial debut – The Reunion…Jab They Met Again. Katrina Kaif posted "My @karishmakohli first show.. TOMORROW.. Can't wait to see what the coolest girl I know has done #TheReunion, 28th April, 7:30 pm @zoomtv (sic)."

Ali Abbas Zafar, director of the blockbusters, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai too came forward to support Karishma Kohli on her debut. He took to Instagram and posted "Go Go @karishmakohli #cant#wait#allthebest#reunion#all#the#best (sic)."

The Reunion...Jab They Met Again is a 10-episode finite series from The Zoom Studios and will air every Saturday at 7:30 PM. It revolves around a group of friends from Bourbon High's class of 2008 who reunite after 10 years at a hill station, where unresolved issues surface and play the party spoiler highlighting the fact that sometimes to look forward, it's important to rewind and see how far you've come. The Reunion stars Sapna Pabbi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Anuj Sachdev, and Veer Rajwant Singh in the principal roles.

