Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone letting bygones be bygones?

bollywood

All eyes were on Katrina Kaif when she made a late night entry at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception on Saturday

Katrina Kaif at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding reception in Mumbai

After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy's picturesque Lake Como on November 14 and 15 and other two receptions were held in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 28. DeepVeer hosted a grand reception for the Bollywood film fraternity on Saturday which was attended by a host of celebs.

All eyes were on Katrina Kaif when she made a late night entry at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. Kat and Dippy have a history. The two shared frosty vibes when Deepika's ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor began dating Kat.

Things thawed between them after RK and Katrina went their separate ways. Kat had dropped a hint on Koffee With Karan that she was keen to attend the DeepVeer wedding. The two seemed to have left the past behind them and begun anew. By the way, Alia Bhatt was conspicuous by her absence. Blame it on RK?

Deepika and Ranveer, who have been taking the internet by storm with their many dreamy pictures from various ceremonies, looked their stylish best at the reception. Deepika looked sizzling hot in a custom-made Zuhair Murad red high-slit beaded gown, with a plunging neckline, paired with red stilettos which added the perfect amount of oomph to the outfit. She chose to compliment her look with bold eyes and nude lips. While, Ranveer looked dapper in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna black tuxedo with a velvet jacket, styling his outfit with black square frames, gelled hair and matching black shoes.

