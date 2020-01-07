Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to team up for a film?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at producer Aarti Shetty's Juhu home late Sunday night. This has led to tattle about the two teaming up for a film.

On his chat show, Karan Johar had revealed that Kat had expressed a desire to work with Kaushal saying that the two would look good together. Looks like her desire is being fulfilled.

Katrina and Vicky are also rumoured to be dating each other. The rumour started when the two were spotted at a party together. A video gone viral showed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal coming out of a mutual friend's Diwali party together. Both stars, however, have maintained that they're very much single, but their joint appearances suggest otherwise.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Sooryavanshi coming up with Akshay Kumar, and this would be their eighth film together. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this cop drama is all set to release on March 27, 2020. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has Sardar Udham Singh releasing on October 2, which will be followed by Karan Johar's Takht and Meghna Gulzar's drama on the life of Sam Manekshaw.

