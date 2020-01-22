Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit a friend's house in the city; see photos

It's been a while since news of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating each other started making the rounds. The duo was spotted together on more than on occasion and that was enough to start the rumours. Vicky and Kat were even spotted leaving a Diwali party together, and while neither of them has acknowledged the rumours, there seems to be something more than friendship between the two.

Recently, photos of Kat and Vicky visiting a friend's place in the city together went viral. Check them out below:

Katrina Kaif smiles at paps

Katrina Kaif was spotted in a no-makeup look while visiting her friend in Mumbai. The actress opted for a white outfit and left her hair loose.

Vicky Kaushal was clicked at his casual best visiting the same friend. The Uri actor opted for a tracksuit, chunky sneakers and a cap for his outing.

Vicky Kaushal visits a friend in Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have both maintained that they're single. But a video gone viral showed Katrina and Vicky coming out of a mutual friend's Diwali party together. They were recently also seen dining together.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Sooryavanshi coming up with Akshay Kumar, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. This cop drama is all set to release on March 27, 2020. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has Sardar Udham Singh releasing on October 2, which will be followed by Karan Johar's Takht and Meghna Gulzar's drama on the life of Sam Manekshaw.

