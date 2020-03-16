Katrina Kaif asks all of us to stay safe amidst Coronavirus in the most breathtaking way possible!

Katrina Kaif now joins the bandwagon and asks all of us to stay safe amidst the Coronavirus in the most breathtaking and beautiful way possible! It was unlike what you all would imagine she would do. No, she wasn't wearing a mask and delivering sermons on the safety measures, she wasn't holding a sanitizer in her hands and asking us to be clean and wash our hands at regular intervals.

What she did was quite unique! She teamed up with her girl gang that comprised of her trainer and dear friend Yasmin Karachiwala, filmmaker Karishma Kohli, and sister Isabelle Kaif and posed as if she were celebrating a special occasion. All the four ladies were sans makeup and yet oozed grace and elegance.

And now on to the post. And don't miss the pictures, it seems the girls were in party mode and mood. Have a look right here:

Due to the Coronavirus scare, her film Sooryavanshi has been postponed indefinitely, keeping in mind the sensitive atmosphere. A majority of the states across the country have decided to shut their cinema halls till the problem is solved and this is why the Rohit Shetty directorial was also pushed. For all of us, our safety comes first.

But apart from this, Kaif also has a horror-comedy called Phone Bhoot coming up with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

