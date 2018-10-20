Katrina Kaif bonds with Ayan Mukerji during Durga Puja

bollywood

At Ayan Mukerji's insistence, Katrina Kaif attended a Durga Puja celebration

Katrina Kaif and director Ayan Mukerji

Katrina Kaif and director Ayan Mukerji still remain buddies. After her split with Ranbir Kapoor in 2016, her equation with his bestie, however, remains unchanged. At his insistence, Kat attended a Durga Puja celebration. She even took to the mic to give a short and sweet speech to wish the festive revellers.

Katrina Kaif got to know Ayan Mukerji through Ranbir Kapoor. There was buzz that Ayan was not keen on Ranbir and Katrina patching up when common friends wanted them to iron out their differences. If true, Kat certainly holds no grudges. She has moved on and RK is now history.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently working for her next movies - Thugs of Hindostan and Bharat. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to make her fans woo over her beauty with her surreal role in Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. Katrina Kaif will be seen as a dancer in the film.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan And Katrina Kaif To Grace Koffee With Karan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates