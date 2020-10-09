Katrina Kaif champions the right for education for the girl child; takes to social media to spread the word

Katrina Kaif has been actively been involved in charitable work and community service over the past few years. A while back, the superstar had launched a charitable programme called Kare under her makeup line, Kay Beauty. As a part of the initiative, during the lockdown, she collaborated with De'Haat Foundation to empower underprivileged women and help them gain a livelihood.

And now, ahead of the International Day of the Girl Child, Katrina has voiced her support towards education of the girl child and gender parity. Prior to the nationwide lockdown, she became a volunteer worker at an NGO named Educate Girls which works towards educating marginalised young children. A believer of gender equality and equal educational opportunities for all, she personally interacted with children to understand their needs and aspirations.

Taking to social media, Katrina uploaded a series of photos from her volunteering session. She wrote, "Say hi to my friend Ayushi! Hers was the first door I knocked on when I became a #TeamBalika volunteer for @educategirlsngo before lockdown . It was a proud moment stepping into their shoes, being aligned to their purpose of sending every girl in their village back to school. #EducateGirls, is working in India's most rural, remote areas to bridge the gender and #literacygap. They have helped enrol 750,000 girls in school and improved learning outcomes for over 1.3 million children till date . #backtoschool #DayoftheGirl #genderequality

Earlier, the actor had captured everyone's attention when she extended a support to her mother's charitable organisation. On several occasions, she had mentioned that her mother has been her biggest inspiration when it comes to being a compassionate citizen and helping those in need. Needless to say, Katrina has been a source of inspiration to many.

