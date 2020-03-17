Katrina Kaif continues to work out despite the Coronavirus scare, works from home!
When the whole world has been asked to stay and work from home, Katrina Kaif is also doing that due to the Coronavirus scare. Watch her workout videos and how she sets fitness goals!
When the whole world has been asked to stay and work from home, Katrina Kaif is also doing that due to the Coronavirus scare. Watch her workout videos and how she sets fitness goals! We all know she's a stickler for fitness and often shares videos and photos on her Instagram account all the way from her gym where she indulges in some grueling workout sessions with celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala.
And something similar happened when she was doing some extreme sessions from home. Don't believe us? Well, this is what she wrote on her account. Using the hashtag Workout from home, she shared her regime and you all will be blown away.
Take a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
#WorkoutatHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can ðÂÂÂ 1âÂ£ Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps 2âÂ£ Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps 3âÂ£ Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps 4âÂ£ Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) 5âÂ£ Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps 6âÂ£ Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok
Her film Sooryavanshi has also been postponed keeping in mind the current situation across the world. It is not clear when the makers will release the film but when it does come out, expect fireworks at the ticket windows. She also has a horror-comedy called Phone Bhoot coming up with Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe