Katrina Kaif continues to work out despite the Coronavirus scare, works from home!

When the whole world has been asked to stay and work from home, Katrina Kaif is also doing that due to the Coronavirus scare. Watch her workout videos and how she sets fitness goals! We all know she's a stickler for fitness and often shares videos and photos on her Instagram account all the way from her gym where she indulges in some grueling workout sessions with celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala.

And something similar happened when she was doing some extreme sessions from home. Don't believe us? Well, this is what she wrote on her account. Using the hashtag Workout from home, she shared her regime and you all will be blown away.

Take a look right here:

Her film Sooryavanshi has also been postponed keeping in mind the current situation across the world. It is not clear when the makers will release the film but when it does come out, expect fireworks at the ticket windows. She also has a horror-comedy called Phone Bhoot coming up with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

