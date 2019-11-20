Katrina Kaif flaunts her boxing skills on social media

Now, Katrina Kaif is keen to flaunt her boxing skills. She shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Ok, so maybe [Floyd] Mayweather isn't quite shaking in his boots... but I'm getting there... something special coming soon (sic)."

The post left netizens puzzled. Is she teaming up with the former American boxer for an upcoming league? Or is it part of an endorsement deal? Whatever the reason, netizens feel Kat is fighting fit and capable of a bout in the ring.

The Bharat actress is quickly becoming a master of many trades. She recently launched her beauty line called Kay Beauty. "For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey - from the runway to the big screen, and now I have rendered my love for it to Kay Beauty, my first ever Beauty Brand," said the actress in a chat with mid-day.

She further informed us, "After spending years donning different looks, it was time that I created a brand that truly stands for what I believe in. I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing makeup all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it."

