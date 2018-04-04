Katrina Kaif is an epitome of beauty in this sun-kissed picture

This photo shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram spreads freshness in this scorching heat



Katrina Kaif shared this picture on her Instagram account

How does one look when the person is waiting for something or someone, a frown on their face? However, it's not the same with Katrina Kaif. The sizzling beauty looks breathtakingly gorgeous in one of the photos shared by her on the photo-sharing site. Katrina Kaif, who joined the Instagram account just a few months ago, has been treating her fans with the insights of her life through pictures. She captioned her sun-kissed pictures as, "Waiting". In a brown jacket and hair let loose, the sun captivates her beauty as she looks fresh with a tint of red on her lips.

On the professional front, Katrina has Aanand L Rai's Zero, Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She also has a dance film in the pipeline with Varun Dhawan, which is touted to be India's biggest 3D Dance film.

Zero marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Aanand L Rai. The film further reunites the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The 52-year-old actor will be seen essaying the character of a vertically challenged person in this film. The principal shoot of Zero is on-going and everyone is having a great time making this one of a kind film which is touted to melt your hearts.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan, which is all set to release by December 21st, 2018.

