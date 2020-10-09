Katrina Kaif is back to work, shares a quirky post on Instagram for fans

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the lockdown, celebrities had to stay indoors and not allowed to shoot. However, now that the restricions have been relaxed, people have resumed work again. The best example is Akshay Kumar, who has even completed the shoot of his thriller, Bellbottom. And now, Katrina Kaif has also resumed work and taken to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans, albeit in a quirky manner.

She shared two emojis and in the picture, she could be seen flashing her smile with two individuals standing behind her wearing the PPE Kits. Have a look at her post right here:

On the work front, Kaif has some major films lined-up. She first has Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, which will be followed by Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and then touted to star with Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's next directorial. And lastly, she has a Superhero franchise with Ali Abbas Zafar.

And in an interview recently to Hindustan Times, talking about the film, Zafar said, "If everything goes well, we should start rolling sometime in January. Katrina has already started her physical prep. But she has a few other commitments to wrap up before starting work on the superhero films."

He added, "Right now, I, along with my team, am working out of Dubai. The reason being: an international team is working with us on the series but due to the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions, it wouldn't have been easy for them to fly in-and-out of India. So, in order for things to function smoothly, we have been stationed here."

During the initial stages of her career, when she was raw as an artist and learning the ropes, she was described as the lucky mascot by actors and filmmakers. And why not? In a span of just two years (2007-2009), she had eight massive money-spinners that only cemented her clout in Bollywood. It all started with Namastey London and continued with films like Apne, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

