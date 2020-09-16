Katrina Kaif is missing the seas as she shares a throwback picture on Instagram

It's the season of throwback pictures and videos and it has been a while since Katrina Kaif hurled herself and her fans into the realms of memories but she finally has. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a stunning and scintillating picture of herself.

She could be seen sensually posing for the camera as she enjoyed her moment in the sea. And her caption, in the form of emojis, only signified how terribly she's missing the waters. Have a look at her post right here:

On the work front, the actress has some really promising films lined-up for release. The first one that's slated to release is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi that was supposed to arrive in the cinemas on March 25 this year but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the lockdown. The next one is the third film in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan.

She's also doing a horror-comedy called Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. And lastly, after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, Kaif is teaming up with Ali Abbas Zafar once again for a Superhero franchise where she'll be donning the cape.

And if that's not enough, she's reportedly reuniting with Zoya Akhtar too for a gangster drama starring Ranveer Singh as well. Kaif and Akhtar have worked together previously in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bombay Talkies.

Kaif also completes 17 years in the Hindi film industry this year. Starting her career with Boom in 2003, she went on to be seen in films like Sarkar, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Apne, Partner, Welcome, Singh is Kinng, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Bang Bang, Jagga Jasoos, and Zero.

