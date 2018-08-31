Katrina Kaif is on a road trip with friends in England

bollywood

Katrina Kaif shared a video on social media in which she is seen traversing the English countryside.

Katrina Kaif has headed to England after wrapping up the shoot of the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat in Malta. The actor is on a road trip with friends. She shared a video on social media in which she is seen traversing the English countryside.

Last week, Katrina Kaif treated her fans with a picture from Malta, where she was shooting for her much-anticipated film Bharat. In the picture, she shared on social media, the 35-year-old looked fresh as a daisy with her hair styled into glamorous beachy waves. She captioned the photo, "Malta".

While 'Bharat' went on floors in July, Katrina began her first schedule last week. Salman Khan had begun shooting for his second schedule of the film in the European island country earlier this month. After Priyanka Chopra walked out of the film, the Zero star was roped in to play the lead, opposite Salman. The film also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Bharat is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods and will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the flick is slated to hit theatres on June 5, next year.

