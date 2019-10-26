Katrina Kaif is setting travel goals with this perfect picture

Katrina Kaif jetted off to Colorado for a mini-vacation. The actress has been giving us a glimpse of her holiday on her social media handle. Recently, she put up an adorable picture of herself from the mountains of Colorado.

In the picture, the Sooryavanshi actor is dressed in winter attire - a red sweater and a black beanie. Her adorable smile and rosy cheeks have enhanced her look. She captioned the image as, "Just a little hop, skip and jump over to Colorado, Rocky Mountains."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onOct 24, 2019 at 9:14pm PDT

This picture is enough to make us pack our bags and head for a vacation!

Meanwhile, the Ek Tha Tiger actress has kept herself busy on several fronts. Apart from her regular film projects, she has also started her own beauty line called Kay by Katrina. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, Katrina said, "After spending years donning different looks, it was time that I created a brand that truly stands for what I believe in. I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing makeup all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it."

On the acting front, Katrina was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2019. She shared screen space with Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Tabu in the movie.

Katrina is currently busy shooting for Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates