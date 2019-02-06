Katrina Kaif is summer ready, and this glamorous picture is proof!
Katrina Kaif is soaring the temperature in this chilling winter by posting sultry pictures on the social media platform
Mumbai's short-lived winter is over. Yesterday, Katrina Kaif set the mercury soaring by posting a bikini picture on Instagram. Kat is seen flipping her hair and flaunting her curves.
Netizens found the photograph too hot to handle. Of late, Kat has been sharing glamorous pictures of herself. Looks like Kat is keen to whip up a storm and break the Internet with her sultry snapshots.
In September too, the actress left her fans starstruck with her monochrome pictures and captioned it: "I don't see the world in black and white.sometimes I do #nogrey [sic]"
On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, which also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles among others. Bharat is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film Sultan and the recent Tiger Zinda Hai. The Dabangg star will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
