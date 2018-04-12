Katrina Kaif looks enchanting in a Bengali bridal avatar for her film Zero

Katrina Kaif shared a beautiful photo from the sets of Zero and the photo has won many hearts



Katrina Kaif shared this photo on her Instagram account

Katrina Kaif is surely treating her fans with amazing pictures of hers. Off late, the actress has been on a photo-sharing spree from the sets of her upcoming film, Zero by Aanand L Rai. On Wednesday, the gorgeous actress shared a breathtakingly beautiful snapshot of hers dressed in a Bengali bridal avatar.

The black-and-white photo of Katrina Kaif was taken at a Mumbai's famous film studio. Katrina is exploring her inner photographer on Zero's sets and is on a photo-clicking spree of her co-stars. A few days ago, Shah Rukh had a posted a hilarious picture of himself with director Aanand L Rai, and Katrina Kaif, where they all were seen at their goofy best.

"When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that you can't keep your eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero (Pic courtesy: Katrina Kaif my media manager)," Shah Rukh captioned his picture.

Zero marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Aanand L Rai. The film further reunites the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. The 52-year-old actor will be seen essaying the character of a vertically challenged person in this film. The principal shoot of Zero is on-going and everyone is having a great time making this one of a kind film which is touted to melt your hearts.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan, which is all set to release by December 21st, 2018.

