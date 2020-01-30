Katrina Kaif looks like a ray of sunshine in her latest Instagram post

Katrina Kaif surely knows how to slay and scintillate! Ever since she has joined Instagram, she has amassed a staggering fan following on the platform and her current followers stand at over 31.7 million. Well, given she was shy and wanted to stay away from the platform, her arrival had to be with a bang and blockbuster results!

What also happens to be complete blockbusters are her Instagram posts, from film sets and ad shoots, and the latest one is no different. She captioned the post with a flower and shared two pictures where she looked like a ray of sunshine, literally. That flowery-dress further adds to her aura.

Take a look:

And she also shared an Instagram story where she was shooting for an advertisement. Check it out:

Well, Kaif has been in Bollywood for over 17 years and given some massive hits in the form of Namastey London, Partner, Race, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ek Tha Tiger, and Dhoom 3. In 2020, her first major release would be with Akshay Kumar in the form of Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. This cop-drama is all set to release on March 27.

She has also come on board for a horror-comedy with Siddhant Chaturvedi that we cannot wait for!

