Katrina Kaif: My character in Zero not inspired from any other industry

bollywood

Katrina Kaif as said that her character in the upcoming film Zero did not derive inspiration from any industry whatsoever

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has said that her character in the upcoming film 'Zero' did not derive inspiration from any industry whatsoever. Reportedly, Katrina was said to have researched for her role by extensively reading about the trouble-filled lives that Hollywood actors Demi Moore and Lindsay Lohan are said to have faced.

'The only inspiration, the work that we did for creating this character was done between, Aanand sir, Himanshu (the film's writer), and myself. There was no inspiration from any other industry. As per Aanand sir, I had everything needed for the role,' said Katrina while speaking to the media about her character.

When asked as to what she learned from the film, Katrina said, "Everyday I learned something. Everyday I felt scared. I gained a lot from this film. We were trying to create something new together. For me as an actor, as a performer I learned a lot". Moving on to the trailer of the film, Shah Rukh can be seen romancing with both Anushka and Katrina.

Commenting on the same, King Khan said, 'This is a love story like no other, since it is a story about real love; and not the ones filled with fantasies'.

Replying to a question on whether the film portrays the victory of a common man or not, Director Anand L. Rai said that it is a story which shows how one should not take things for granted and how a common man fights his own self on his path to victory.

'This is about the victory of the common man. The title of the film is 'Zero', because there are a lot of things in life we tend to overlook and deem them as negligible, which I think is applicable to relationships too as we often take relationships for granted. This story is about a man who fights his own self on his path to victory,' said Rai.

In the film, Shah Rukh's character is made to look Dwarf using Visual Effects (VFX). Considering VFX to be a game changer in Bollywood, Shah Rukh said, 'Technology should be there in everything, Technology can only enhance the vision of the visionary director."

The Baadshah of Bollywood even lauded the VFX team for their efforts into letting the actors do their job without having to worry about the technicalities. 'We had to freedom to express as VFX solved our problems away,' Shah Rukh further said.

Anushka, who plays the role of a challenging character which is that of a scientist with cerebral palsy, said that it was challenging as she used to sit on the chair all-day long in order to get into the skin of the character, except for the breaks in between.

"I used to just come on the set and be there and only get up when I had to go for lunch or something. Otherwise, I used to just be on that chair on the set all the time," she said.

The trailer takes you on a journey of Bauua Singh (played by SRK) - a vertically challenged man on a lookout for a bride. Katrina plays the role of an actress, battling alcoholism. According to the makers, Bauua's experiences with these women "take him on a journey to complete his 'incompleteness' and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had."

The Aanand L. Rai-directorial is all set to hit the big screens on December 21.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Seeks Inspiration From Hollywood For Her Role Of Actor Battling Alcoholism In Zero

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates