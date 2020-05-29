Katrina Kaif on Nayanthara: It's like watching a mirror of yourself

Back in 2019, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif started her own beauty and make-up line, Kay Beauty, and was lauded for her efforts by one and all from the Bollywood celebrities. Another star who supported her and became a part of her campaign was the South star Nayanthara. She travelled all the way to Mumbai to be a part of her beauty campaign and Kaif even took to her Instagram account to share a video.

One couldn't hear the conversation the two actresses were busy in, the Bharat star couldn't stop thanking her for her immense support and sweet gesture. In case you missed the post, here it is:

And now, in an interview with Film Companion, she talked about her experience of working with her and how she resonated with the star. Speaking about her, she said, "I have found Nayanthara very stunning as well as I find her to be very strong. She comes across as a fighter. And there's also something in her.. in her way of work, she's been working from a very young age and she's very meticulous."

She added, "She knows her work and she is very particular. I kind of resonated with that. So when she was on set, I was telling my team that it's kind of like watching a mirror of yourself where you understand. You know when people say your particular but you understand why that person is like that. It was a magical day."

Apart from concentrating on her films, Kaif has been focusing equally on her make-up line and constantly promotes it on her Instagram account. On the work front, she has Sooryavanshi coming up with Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty, which is expected to be one of the first releases from Bollywood in cinemas once the lockdown ends and things come back to normal.

