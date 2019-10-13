Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan's mind for cop drama Radhe?
There is tattle that Salman Khan will cast Katrina Kaif in the festive release. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavashi is on its last leg of shooting, so Kat can easily take on a new project
Speculation is rife on who will star in Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release. Going by trade buzz, the star begins shooting next month for India's Most Wanted Cop: Radhe, which will be helmed by Prabhudheva. There is tattle that Sallu will cast Katrina Kaif in the festive release. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavashi is on its last leg of shooting, so Kat can easily take on a new project.
Speaking about the film, Salman Khan's Radhe is scheduled to roll on November 4. After Chulbul Pandey, the actor is set to don the cop's uniform again in India's Most Wanted Cop: Radhe. Multiple reports were stating that Sohail Khan has registered the title of India's Most Wanted Cop: Radhe for the film, which is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2020.
For the unversed, the movie will be directed by Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva and is said to be an adaptation of the 2017 Korean film The Outlaws. It revolves around a police officer who is assigned with the task of finishing the underworld gang clashes in the city.
Speaking about the development, a source said to a leading daily: "Radhe is indeed Salman Khan’s next after Dabangg 3 and it'll release on Eid 2020. Dabangg 3 releases on December 20, 2019, and Salman will shoot few portions of Radhe before the former's release. It is directed by Prabhudheva, who incidentally, is also helming Dabangg 3. He's in a race against time and simultaneously handling the shoot and post-production of Dabangg 3 along with the pre-production of Radhe."
The source further added: "Radhe is an official adaptation of a Korean film. And no, it's not a remake of the 2015 flick Veteran. The producers have been very secretive about the name of the Korean movie whose rights have been bought by them. They, along with Prabhudheva and Salman Khan, are currently giving final touches to the script."
