Katrina Kaif poses with 'mummy' Farah Khan for her towel series on the sets of Sooryavanshi

Is Farah Khan Kunder going to be choreographing the Tip Tip Barsa remake in the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi?

Farah Khan Kunder and Katrina Kaif. Pic/instagram.com/katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif's latest post on Instagram featuring Farah Khan Kunder may hint that the choreographer has been roped in to choreograph the famous 90s track 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Katrina shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the choreographer whom she tagged as "mummy".

"Me and mummmmyyyyy together after soooooooo long love u the bestest best," the Bharat star captioned the picture.

Farah was quick on the uptake. She said, "My kat is the best! No nakhras n fully mad." In the pictures, the duo was seen wrapped in towels. On Tuesday, Katrina shared a monochrome picture with Akshay Kumar from the sets of the film, which took social media by storm.

In the click, the two actors were seen posing with their heads wrapped in towels. While the actors did not elaborate, fans were quick enough to react on the post. "R u shooting for Tip Tip barsa paani remake," one user wrote. While the second user wrote, "Tip tip barsa paani Katrina Kaif magic, so hot! Can't wait."

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, also took up Kat's towel series challenge and posed with a towel wrapped around his head. Katrina shared his picture on her Insta story. She wrote, "@whosunilgrover is getting inspiration from my towel series"

A while ago, Akshay Kumar revealed that the 90s hit song featuring him alongside Raveena Tandon was synonymous with him and his career. Akshay also mentioned that he would have been disappointed if the song would have been recreated by any other actor.

Earlier, Sooryavanshi was set to lock horns with Salman Khan starrer Inshallah during Eid, but later to avoid any clash, the makers of the action-thriller changed the release date to March 27, 2020. This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project.

