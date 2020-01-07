Katrina Kaif promises to always have sis Isabelle's back; see photo

Katrina Kaif is close to all her siblings and shares a special bond with younger sister Isabelle Kaif who's all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. Isabelle celebrated her 29th birthday on January 6 and elder sister Katrina took to social media to share a special message for her. The Bharat actress shared a photo of them together and wrote, "Happiest birthday @isakaif ... always got ur back"

What's a better birthday gift than knowing that your sibling will always support you and stand by you no matter what? Both Kat and Isabelle look chic and pretty in summery white skirts and tank tops. The sisters are giving us major Goa vibes in the picture!

Speaking of Isabelle's Bollywood debut, the young actress was supposed to make her debut with Stanley D'Costa's Time to Dance, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. The film's release date, however, kept changing, and now there's no news about it.

Now Kwatha, opposite Aayush Sharma, is touted to be Isabelle's Bollywood debut. The Karan Butani directorial is set against a military backdrop, and a major chunk of the movie will be shot in the north-east.

A source revealed to IANS, "It's (Kwatha) an action drama pumped with a lot of emotions where the young actor will be playing an Army Major. Aayush will be seen in a completely new look again and has already started working on his body... Kwatha is inspired by true events and will show how a few incidents change his character's opinion and perspective on certain things."

