Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet, Neha Kakkar dazzle on the green carpet at IIFA Rocks

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Kakkar and many more attended the IIFA pre-award event, IIFA Rocks on Monday in Mumbai.

According to IIFA Awards official twitter handle, the event is being hosted by talented actors Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal. Speaking of the actor's professional commitments, Ali Fazal is all set to share the screen space with Gal Gadot in his next Hollywood project.

Ali Fazal, in an interview with mid-day, said: "I don't think so, I'll have to change everything about IIFA. It will suddenly turn into something. It will be too violent. We are coming there with too much love. We might see a glimpse here and there."

The event witnessed several breathe taking performances. While Salim-Sulaiman with their soulful music took audiences on a distinct musical journey, Neha Kakkar rocked the stage with her "super-hit dance numbers," reported IIFA Awards official twitter handle.

"The soulful musical duo Salim-Sulaiman summing up the 20 years of Hindi cinema & how.. #iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience DomeIndia" tweeted IIFA Awards.

Other than them, Tulsi Kumar, Jassie Gill and latest music sensation Dhvani Bhanushali also entertained audiences with their spectacular performances. International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) main award ceremony will be held in Mumbai on September 18. This is the 20th edition of IIFA and to celebrate this remarkable feat, the event is being held in the city of glamour, Mumbai. The 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards will be hosted by the talented duo- Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The star-studded event will witness some stellar performances by a host of celebrities including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and newbie Sara Ali Khan.

